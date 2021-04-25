Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.78. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMLEF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.