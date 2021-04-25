Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.