Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of CCHWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 135,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,698. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.