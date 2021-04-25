Colin Wagman Sells 100,000 Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) Stock

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) insider Colin Wagman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,600.99).

LON CIN opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. City of London Group plc has a one year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £62.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.08.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

