Colin Wagman Sells 100,000 Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) Stock

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) insider Colin Wagman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,600.99).
LON CIN opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. City of London Group plc has a one year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £62.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.08.
City of London Group Company Profile
