CoinFi Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $148,884.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00645017 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

