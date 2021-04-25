Coastal Capital Group Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $105.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

