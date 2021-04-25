Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 57,196 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 135,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

