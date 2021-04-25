Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases 988 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

