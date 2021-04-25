Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

