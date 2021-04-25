Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,836 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI opened at $21.33 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

