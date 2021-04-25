Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $944,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,692,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $22.18 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

