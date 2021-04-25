Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.09 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

