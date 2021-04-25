Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

