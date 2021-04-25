Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 419.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,279 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,784,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

