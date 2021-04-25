Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

