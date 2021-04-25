Citigroup Upgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to “Buy”

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Keyence stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.99. Keyence has a one year low of $342.45 and a one year high of $587.00.
About Keyence
