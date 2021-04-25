Citigroup Upgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to “Buy”

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Keyence stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.99. Keyence has a one year low of $342.45 and a one year high of $587.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.