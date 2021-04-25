Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $21.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

EDU opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,919,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

