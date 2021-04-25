Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $170.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

