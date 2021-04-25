Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $13.61 on Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $72,134.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $13.61 or 0.00027276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.00681783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.41 or 0.08075230 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

