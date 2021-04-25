Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,652.06.

CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

