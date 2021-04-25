Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.