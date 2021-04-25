Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

