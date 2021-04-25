Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,479 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

