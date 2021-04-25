Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

