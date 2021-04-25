Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Luna Innovations worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LUNA opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

