Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Metropolitan Bank worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $60.91 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.