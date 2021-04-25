Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $773,000 Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ProSight Global worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PROS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ProSight Global by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 368,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProSight Global by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

