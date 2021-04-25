Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.