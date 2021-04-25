Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

HCKT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

