Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $336.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.