Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$245.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

