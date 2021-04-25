Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$245.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

