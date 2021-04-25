Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Central Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

