Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.