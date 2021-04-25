Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.29 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

