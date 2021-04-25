Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $157.30 on Thursday. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

