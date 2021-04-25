Catherine M. Szyman Sells 3,389 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

