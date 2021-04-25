Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.27. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

