Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:CSV opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

