Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.21 ($20.25).

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA CA opened at €15.76 ($18.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.39. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.