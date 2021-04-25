Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.