CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $44.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.74 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $180.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $187.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

