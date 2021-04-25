CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.70 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $44.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.74 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $180.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $187.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.