Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $119.66

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.66, but opened at $125.39. Cardlytics shares last traded at $125.49, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $249,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,194,671.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.