Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $35.05 billion and approximately $3.54 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00294614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

