Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

