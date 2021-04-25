Capital Planning LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Planning LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.