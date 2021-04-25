Capital Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 294.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71.

