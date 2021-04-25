Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.68. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 348 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.