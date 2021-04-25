Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.37.

CNI stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

