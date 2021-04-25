Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$147.36.

TSE:CNR opened at C$135.85 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$108.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84. Insiders sold 207,734 shares of company stock valued at $28,550,875 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

