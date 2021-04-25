Canadian National Railway to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.86 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after buying an additional 355,860 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

